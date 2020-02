The family fun run A Run For Rosie is on again soon.

The race will start at 12 noon on Sunday February 23 from Rathangan community centre.

Those wishing to take part can register online at www.justrunevents.com or on Saturday February 22 between 10am and 2pm or on the day from 9am in the community centre.

It takes place in aid of the family screening clinic run by the Mater Foundation.