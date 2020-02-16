Kildare Property Watch: Rathangan stud farm sells for almost €1.2 million

Coonan Property Maynooth, Naas and Celbridge have sold Millgrove Stud at Bracknagh in Rathangan.

The 55-acre property was sold for slightly under the guide price of €1,200,000.

Millgrove Stud has a long and successful history dating back from the mid-1700s and is now a very attractive two- storey property with small basement storage area. It is attractively set back from the road and surrounded by mature timber in an enclosed woodland setting. There is a superb tranquil walkway through the woods down by the river bank and the main entrance is through a recessed entrance and gravelled avenue.

Millgrove Stud.is a delightful residential stud farm in excellent condition situated in a quiet rural parkland setting on the Figile River.

The charming period residence includes conservatory porch; three reception rooms; office; kitchen with Aga cooker and ancillary facilities, five principal bedrooms; all ensuite and two staff bedrooms.

The yard includes 42 boxes and ancillary facilities including cattle handling facilities.

The land is all top quality, laid out in 11 divisions with post and rail fencing and tremendous shelter with water laid on.

The Figile River is a tributary of the River Barrow and has excellent coarse fishing and there are over 1,200m frontage on the river. Studs in the general area include The Irish National Stud, Kildangan Stud, Kildaragh Stud and Sheshoon Stud.

The property is situated just outside the village of Rathangan on the Kildare/Offaly border, 11 miles from the Curragh, 5 miles from Rathangan, ½ hour to Naas, 1 hour to Dublin and its International Airport.

For further information contact Philip Byrne/Willie Coonan of Coonan Property 01 6286128.