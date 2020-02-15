Kildare County Council may link with ESB over providing electric car charging points

There is now just one designated electric vehicle (EV) charging point identified in the Clane parking bye-laws and none in Maynooth, a Kildare County Council meeting was told recently.

But it also heard that the council may engage with the ESB over installing new EV charging points across county Kildare.

Cllr Daragh Fitzparick asked Council officials if they could identify car charging points in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District.

He also wanted a programme to roll them out as soon as possible.

He was told that at the moment there is just one such point in the Clane parking bye-laws and none in Maynooth.

The council said EV parking spaces have to be identified in parking bye-laws in order for them to be regulated. “At present the ESB are upgrading a number of existing EV charging points in existence in county Kildare. The Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department are at present in the process of identifying the best course of action to commence a county wide programme to install EV charging points and may engage with ESB with regard to installing new EV charging points across the county.”

The council said the provision of EV charging points falls under the remit of Kildare County Council’s Climate Action Officer.

This post was advertised recently by the Council’s Human Resources Department.