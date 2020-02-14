Deaths in Co Kildare - February 14, 2020

Miceál Kelly, Shiloh, Barnhill, Castledermot

February 11. Peacefully, in his daughter's residence in Longford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Maggie. Deeply regretted by his daughters Martina and Maria, son Niall, daughter-in-law Sally, sister Peg, grandchildren Kate, Amy, Eimear, Nathan and Gemma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Thursday, concluding with Rosary at 8pm and on Friday from 2pm, with removal at 7pm to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving at 7.30pm. Requeim Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care (donation box in church).