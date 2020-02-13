Athy man who headbutted bouncer when refused entry to Newbridge nightclub fined €1,000

A man who was before Naas District Court on Thursday February 6, for assault cauing harm, was fined €1,000.

Mark Donovan with an address listed as 48 Clonmullion, Athy, came to the attention of gardaí on August 18, 2018, at Edward Street in Newbridge.

The court heard that he was refused entry into Judge Roy Beans nightclub by the bouncer and he became highly abusive. He headbutted the bouncer which resulted in a badly bruised face.

A victim impact statement was handed into the court which stated that the injured party was left feeling embarassed afterwards, found it upsetting as he was only doing his job and has since questioned his line of work.

The defendant had €1,000 in court for the injured party as a gesture of remorse.

The court heard that Mr Donovan had been going through a hard time and went out drinking on the day of the incident. He has since stopped drinking and has attended Cuan Mhuire three times. He is 37 years of age and has one child.

He regrets his actions and has since turned his life around.

Judge Desmond Zaidan ordered him to pay the injured party the €1,000 as a gesture of remorse and fined him a further €1,000.

He gave him six months to pay the fine.