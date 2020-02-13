13 people on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital

There are thirteen patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, five more than yesterday.

There are 2 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 21 at Tullamore Hospital.

 

 

 