Samaritans seek to recruit Kildare volunteers

Newbridge and Kildare Samaritans are now recruiting new volunteers.

If you live in county Kildare or surrounding counties and are interested in volunteering with the Samaritans, you are asked to go along to one of its upcoming information nights for prospective volunteers.

These are on Tuesday, February 25, and Thursday, February 27, at 8.00pm each evening.

The venue is 3 McElwain Terrace, Newbridge, Co. Kildare (Eircode W12YX08).

It is opposite Newbridge Parish Centre.

SEE ALSO: CCTV call for Naas

A spokesperson said no experience is needed to volunteer as it provides all training.

For further information please phone 086 0855785 or email: samaritansrecruitment@gmail.com

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

Currently the Samaritans have 80 volunteers in Kildare.

Their volunteers work in pairs from our Newbridge Branch, providing emotional support for our callers most of whom contact us by phone.

Each volunteer commits to 15 hours per month, mostly in 3 hour shifts.

The spokesperson said they have a rota system and volunteers choose times which best suit their own personal circumstances.

People can get 24/7 support from Samaritans by ringing its free phone line on 116 123.

They can email the Samaritans at jo@samaritans.ie.