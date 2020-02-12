The Naas area of Kildare tops the national house completions league in 2019

The eircode area with the most new dwellings completed in Ireland in 2019 was the Naas area, new figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

Two of the top four areas were in Kildare North.

While a total of 1,901 new dwellings were completed in county Kildare last year, there were slightly more in the seven eircode areas, 2,109.

The top area in the State, where 21,241 buildings were completed, was the W91 Naas area with 829.

SEE ALSO: Celbridge Camera Club raises funds for NCBI charity

This was 38% more than the 602 built there in 2018.

Nationally there were 18% more built in 2019 than 2018.

The fourth largest eircode area in the State, after D15 Dublin 15 and H91 Galway was the W23 Celbridge area with 695 new residences.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

The R51 in Kildare saw 210 completions and the W12 in Newbridge, 126.

The W34 area in Monasterevin saw 70 completions and there were 50 in the R14 Athy.

There were 34 in the R34 area.

In the last four years from 2016-2019 there were 5,053 new dwellings built in the above eircode areas but 40% of them were finished last year.

Nationally, 33% of all dwellings built in the last four years were finished last year.

Nationally, there were 6,450 new dwelling completions in Q4 2019, compared with 5,445 completions in Q4 2018, rising 18.5%.

This brings the total number of new dwelling completions in 2019 to 21,241, up 18.3% from 17,952 built in 2018.

For the year as a whole, the biggest relative growth can be seen for apartments.

In 2019, the number of apartments completed nationally have risen from 2,283 in 2018 to 3,644, an increase of 59.6%.

Nationally, there has been an 8.2% growth of single completions from 4,684 to 5,068.