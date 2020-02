Roads near Naas need to be salted during current weather conditions.

Cllr Fintan Brett will ask Kildare County Council to commit to salting the Kilteel to Eadestown (via Rathmore) route, at a Naas Municipal Districgt meeting next week.

He said there is a need to spread salt during frosty weather "due to a massive increase in commuter traffic."