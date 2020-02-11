Naas' Big Ball to turn green on March 17

Perpetual Motion - better known as Naas’ Big Ball - is set to turn a green on March 17 again this year.

Naas Mayor Carmel Kelly wants Kildare County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to engage to make sure it happens and the issue will be raised at a forthcoming meeting of the Naas Municipal District.

The ball was commissioned in 1996 as a piece of motorway art and different art works decorate other motorways across Ireland