There are no patients on trolleys in Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital

There are no patients on trolleys today in Naas Hospital.

It's a remarkable achievement because overcrowding numbers at the facility generally moves between low single digits and well in excess of thirty.

Figures are compiled for every hospital in Ireland on a daily basis by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

It is unusual for the hospital to have no patients on trolleys.