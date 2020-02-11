No fast outcome to speed limit changes

Kildare County Council says it won’t take a fast track approach to changing speed limits.

Newbridge Municipal District councillor Tracey O’Dwyer asked the council to review speed limits in identified high risk areas and school zones “in the absence of the countywide speed review being completed.”

Read more County Kildare news

However KCC official Annette Aspell said this would mean moving resources, currently assigned to the

overall speed limit review, away from that project.

And in turn this would further delay countywide review and “would be inefficient and a duplication of effort in the long run.”