Warning about fake €20 notes circulating in Newbridge in recent days
Shoppers beware
The fake €20 notes have COPY on the back.
Members of the public and businesses are being warned that fake €20 notes are in circulation in the Newbridge area.
It is understood that the fake €20 notes have been handed into several shops in Newbridge, but the notes are not genuine and say COPY on the back.
Shoppers are being warned to be vigilant when handing over cash and receiving cash.
