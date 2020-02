The final three TDs have been elected to represent the Kildare North constituency, after Green Party runner Vincent P Martin's votes were distributed.

SF's Reada Cronin followed Catherine Murphy home with 11,079 votes and exceeded the quota.

Read more County Kildare news

Bernard Durkan also exceeded with quota with 10,258 votes, followed in fourth place by James Lawless (FF) on 9357 votes.