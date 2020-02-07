Kildare native Brian Dowling and Kai Widdrington to make history as first same-sex dancers on 'Dancing with the Stars' this weekend

Irish television history will be made this Saturday night on RTÉ One, when Rathangan native Brian Dowling and Kai Widdrington, and Lottie Ryan and Emily Barker will take to the floor as same-sex professional and celebrity dance partners, in a first for the dance series, both in the Ireland and in the UK.

Brian Dowling, former Big Brother winner and television presenter, had voiced his desire to perform with a male pro-dancer when in talks to appear on Dancing with the Stars this series.

He said: "This is about visibility and starting a conversation. Myself and Kai can now dance on the biggest entertainment show on Irish television, I think that is phenomenal. Someone always needs to be the first. It has taken a long time to get Ireland here and I'm chuffed that I can be part of that.This is celebrating the fact that two guys can dance together on national television. I will be emotional on the night. I'm an out gay man and I'm married, and this is really important to me."

This weekend is switch-up week on the show, with partner changes for all, and even the broadcast date changes for one week only, due to RTÉ election coverage. With one less day for practice, all of this year's contestants on Dancing with the Stars, were straight back in to rehearsals on Monday, getting to grips with both their new partners and new routines.

Ahead of her upcoming dance with Emily Barker, Lottie Ryan said:

"For a prime time family show to be so progressive and inclusive is an honour to be part of. To be given the chance to dance with any of the amazing pros is an incredible opportunity. Emily is someone who I've watched on my telly for years admiring, so I can't wait to share the floor with her."

The full line-up of pairings and routines for switch-up week are:

Aidan Fogarty and Kylee Vincent - Cha-Cha-Cha - Feels Like Home - Sigala

Ryan Andrews and Laura Nolan - Waltz - Open Arms - Journey

Fr. Ray Kelly and Giulia Dotta - Charleston - National Express - The Divine Comedy

Mary Kennedy and Ryan McShane - Jive - Twistin' the Night Away

Gráinne Gallanagh and Pasquale La Rocca - Rumba - Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran ft Khalid

Sinéad O' Carroll and John Nolan - Viennese Waltz - Guilty - Paloma Faith

Lottie Ryan and Emily Barker - Charleston - Woman Up - Meghan Trainor

Brian Dowling and Kai Widdrington - Quickstep - Out of Our Heads - Take That.



Due to RTÉ’s Election 2020 coverage, this week’s Dancing with the Stars will move to Saturday night at 6.35pm on RTÉ One.