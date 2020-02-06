UK bidder leads the race to buy derelict Naas Shopping Centre

A United Kingdom company has emerged as the frontrunner to buy the derelict Naas Shopping Centre, which was originally due to open just over 10 years ago.

It is understood that the company is considering a mixed-use development which could see a combination of retail units, offices and apartments proposed for the building.

The sale of the property is being handled by Dublin-based commercial real estate agents Cushman & Wakefield and final bids were due to be received by the end of last November.

It is understood that in the region of five bids were placed on the town centre property and most of these came from interested parties based in the Naas area.

It is thought that the property, which occupies 245,000 square feet and was built with supermarket giant Dunnes Stores as the intended anchor tenant, will eventually realise a sum close to the published guide price of €4.8m. The centre cost an estimated €43m to construct.

It comes with some of property on South Main Street, which was originally intended to become part of the centre, much of which is also currently vacant.

A number of residential properties adjacent to the centre, which were bought by the developers, have since been acquired by Kildare County Council as payment of monies the council claimed it is owed.

The council is owed development levies and the site was built on a council-owned car park, which at the time was the town’s principal public parking facility.

It is understood that the UK company has had some preliminary discussions with the council.

It is not unusual for pre-planning talks to take place with local authorities in advance of a formal planning application being made.

Kildare County Council has not responded to a query relating to any pre-planning talks.