Kildare adult education award ceremony next week

Students from Leixlip Further Education and Training Centre will be to be conferred with QQI

and ATI awards at a ceremony in Confey GAA Clubhouse next week.

Over 60 adult learners from the VTOS and PLC courses in Leixlip Further Education and Training Centre will receive their certificates at the Centre’s annual awards ceremony next Thursday, February 13, in Confey GAA Club.

The students who undertook full-time QQI courses in Business Studies, Healthcare Support, General Studies, IT Skills and eBusiness Studies, and the ATI’s Accounting Technician qualification.

The Centre Co-ordinator, Eilis Clare, said the night gives the staff and the local community an opportunity to recognise the students’ commitment in achieving these awards.”Many of these students are now working in new careers or studying at third level and they deserve to celebrate their important successes.”

Leixlip Further Education and Training Centre was set up as Leixlip VTOS in 1993. The first class had 20 students in a rented classroom in Scoil Eoin Phóil.

Since then, over 2,000 adults from the North Kildare area have achieved certification from FETAC (now QQI), City and Guilds, NCVA and the ATI.

In 1996 the centre added a Post Leaving Certificate course, set up in conjunction with Confey College.

The centre continues to attract learners from school-leaving age to retirement age.

Their students have gone on to study in higher education, pursue other further education courses, find employment in many sectors and of course work in the home. Some students have even returned to teach in the Centre after completing their degrees and teaching qualifications.