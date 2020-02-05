Kildare farmer appointed to Teagasc Authority

Kildare farmer, Brian Rushe, has been appointed to the Teagasc Authority.

Mr Rushe was nominated by the IFA as their representative on the Teagasc Authority and his nomination was approved Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

A dairy farmer from county Kildare, Mr Rushe is the new Deputy President of the Irish Farmers Association, having recently been elected to that post.

At a meeting of the Teagasc Authority today, Wednesday, February 5, Teagasc chairman, Liam Herlihy welcomed Mr Rushe to the Authority and congratulated him on his appointment. “I look forward to working closely with Brian in the coming years, as Teagasc addresses the challenges facing the farming and food sectors,” said Mr Herlihy.

Brian Rushe is married to Rebecca and they have two children.

He is dairy farming in county Kildare and is a former chairman of IFA in Kildare and West Wicklow.

He took up the post of Deputy President of the IFA at its AGM in January.

He is a Nuffield scholar, where his study topic was “Speaking up for Agriculture – Protecting Farming’s Social License.”

Meanwhile, Richard Kennedy has stepped down from the Teagasc, having completed four years on the Authority. Mr Herlihy thanked Mr Kennedy for his contributions to the Authority’s meetings over the four years. “Richard made an important contribution to the decision making and the deliberations of the Teagasc Authority. I want to thank him for his commitment to Teagasc over many years,” he said