Man still in hospital after weekend Kildare assault
Recovering in Beaumount Hospital
Gardaí in Leixlip have confirmed that a male in his 20s, who suffered serious injuries during the assault incident in Tea Lane, Celbridge, last weekend is still recovering in Beaumont Hospital.
Gardaí continue to investigate an assault in Celbridge in which the man suffered serious injuries.
The assault took place on Tea Lane, Celbridge, last Saturday night, February 1, at around 9.00pm.
The man suffered serious injuries and was removed to Beaumont Hospital.
