Man held at Lucan Garda station as part of insurance fraud investigation

A man is being held at Lucan garda station as part of investigations into “ghost brokers” in the car insurance business.

Gardai said that as part of an ongoing investigation into so-called ‘ghost brokers’ in the car insurance industry, a 44-year-old male was arrested at 10.00am on Sunday,February 2 2020, and is currently detained in Lucan Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The comprehensive investigation into ongoing illegal activities of insurance fraud is being conducted by An Garda Síochána Special Investigations Unit, which is attached to Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) Roads Policing Unit.

DMR Roads Policing Division has been working closely with a number of insurance companies since 2017.

As a direct result of this operation, over 600 motor insurance policies will now be cancelled by the insurers resulting from fraudulently obtained Motor Insurance Policies through Ghost Brokering activities.

As part of the ongoing ‘ghost brokers’ insurance investigation, Gardaí are liaising with the Insurance Federation of Ireland and numerous insurance companies in relation to this matter.

If you have any concerns about your insurance, do not use your motor vehicle on a public road.

Any person with concerns about the credentials of their insurance policy, should contact their insurance company directly and verify if your motor vehicle insurance is valid.

If anyone has concerns about the bona fide of their Insurance Broker they should check with The Insurance Brokers Federation at www.centralbank.ie