Kildare teacher is ‘safe and well’ in UK hospital after coronavirus evacuation

A Kildare teacher under quarantine in a British hospital after he was evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan due to the coronavirus has said that he is ‘safe and well.’

Ben Kavanagh, from Co Kildare, is a psychology teacher at a high school in Wuhan and he was among a group of 110 people who were airlifted from Wuhan in China in recent days, which included two other Irish citizens and they arrived at the RAF base at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Friday, last.

The Irish and British citizens were then taken by coach to Arrowe Park hospital in Birkenhead near Liverpool where they will spend 14 days in quarantine under the careful watch of doctors.

Speaking to KildareNow about his journey in recent days, Ben said: “The journey from Wuhan to the UK took 40 hours and we weren’t sure where we were actually headed, then we heard it was the UK because they have the facilities. The accommodation is pretty good, there’s a common area for us and a pool table. We’re still wearing gloves and masks at times as a precaution."

The outbreak of this strain of coronavirus has been traced to a market in the city, where wild animals were on sale.

Ben said that he has been in contact with his family and friends back home in Kildare to reassure them that he is okay, with hopes to return home after the quarantine period is up after 14 days.

“I’m safe and well, and I hope that the virus can be contained and everyone in China and the rest of the world who’s infected can make a full recovery,” said Ben.

It is understood 361 people have died from the infection thus far with the illness reported in countries across Europe with millions in China on lockdown.