New school wardens are on the way to two County Kildare schools

Two new school wardens are being appointed to County Kildare schools.

They are at St Anne's National School in Ardclough and another to serve Maynooth Educate Together School and Scoi Ui Fiach Maynooth.

According to Kildare County Council the wardens have been recommended by the council’s road safety officer.

They join 26 other wardens at schools throughout County Kildare.

 

 