Rentokil warns Kildare businesses of change in National Rules for toxic baiting pest control

Rentokil, Ireland’s leading pest control provider, is alerting Kildare companies to be aware of a recent change in National rules regarding pest control.

Permanent toxic baiting, the use of bait and toxic pest control solutions, is no longer permitted unless in specific situations where all other alternatives have been considered by qualified pest control experts. As a result, Kildare businesses will need to focus on integrated pest management techniques including non-toxic pest control solutions.

In response to the rule change in 2019 and growing customer demand for non-toxic pest control, Rentokil has developed innovative digital pest control solutions which do not involve toxic baiting.

PestConnect is a system of technological devices that detect and capture or humanely kill a variety of pests using traps, bait stations and monitoring units. The devices were developed using the Rentokil’s unique capabilities and in-depth research into pest behaviour, and have infrared sensors that can detect a pest and activate a trap or allow access to bait.

Rentokil developed PestConnect in part in response to customer preferences for non-toxic solutions. There was growing concern among customers about safety and the risk of contamination of food or other goods when using poison.

Digital solutions are also more environmentally sustainable and pose less risk to other flora and fauna in the immediate environment.

Dr Colm Moore, Area Technical Manager for Rentokil said “Businesses need to be aware of the new rules regarding toxic and non-toxic pest control solutions. With so many regulations to keep on top of today, businesses often overlook the area of pest control, but it is just as crucial to be aware of as rules relating to privacy or health and safety. Businesses, particularly those in the food and beverage, hospitality, retail, and pharmaceutical sectors, will have to start utilising alternative types of pest control, such as digital solutions.”