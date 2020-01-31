Apartment and retail plan would significantly improve Leixlip centre in Kildare says architect

A plan for eleven apartments and three retail units at Leixlip’s Main Street would be a “significant investment” which would greatly improve the town centre, the project architect has said.

A planning application by Sabrina Macari has been lodged to build 11 apartments and three commercial units was lodged on December 23, by architect Paul Tyndall.

The proposal is to develop six properties at Main Street, Nos 29, 31,33, 35, 37 and 39. No 33 is the birthplace of Fenian, Major William Francis Roantree.

The proposal includes a cafe with outdoor seating.

One part of the proposal is for two shops and one cafe at ground floor level and includes the refurbishment of the existing fronts.

Six one bed and 5 two bed apartments are proposed.

Architect Paul Tyndall, representing Ms Macari, said the proposal would significantly enhance Leixlip village centre.

There was an incomplete 2017 application by Pietro Macari for 2 shops and 5 apartments on the sites.