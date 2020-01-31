No big lottery wins in Kildare last year, National Lottery figures show

The National Lottery created 30 new millionaires in 2019 but there were none of them bought tickets in county Kildare.

There were nine Lotto jackpot winners who shared over €58 million in jackpot prizes.

The 30 main prizes cited by the Lottery for last year went to 17 counties, including seven to Dublin and two each to Limerick, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Louth. Of the30 large prizes it listed, just two were won playing online.

Offaly, Wicklow and Laois also had lucky winners but very big luck deserted Kildare last year.

Around €640 million was won in prizes by its players during the past year, according to the National Lottery.

It said it did not have to hand the amount of money, small or big, won in Kildare but hoped to have some figures soon.

In total over €140 million in Lotto prizes was won with the biggest Lotto prize of the year won by a Wicklow family who claimed a €11.2 million jackpot in August 2019.

The National Lottery said the biggest prize paid out in 2019 was the €175 million EuroMillions jackpot which was won by the ‘Naul Family Syndicate’ in February 2019.

In total, €266 million in EuroMillions prizes was won in Ireland last year. The total prizes won on Lotto games was in excess of €140 million, it said. Since 2004, there have been 14 winners of the EuroMillions jackpot in Ireland following last year’s €175 million record breaking jackpot win.

It said it was also “another record breaking year” for scratch card prizes with over €188 million won by players throughout the country.

In 2019, National Lottery players also raised over €250 million for good causes, up over 9% on the 2018 figure of €228.5 million.

It said around 1.4 million adults participate in National Lottery games on a weekly basis.

Date

CountyGamePrize

14th January 2019

DublinDaily Million€1,000,000.00

24th January 2019

MayoDaily Million€1,000,000.00

9th February 2019

LimerickLotto Plus 1€1,000,000.00

15th February 2019

KilkennyDaily Million€1,000,000.00

19th February 2019

DublinEuroMillions€175,475,380.00

23rd February 2019

DublinLotto€10,288,699.00

2nd March 2019

LouthLotto€2,497,730.00

2nd March 2019

Online/App (www.lottery.ie)Daily Million€1,000,000.00

23rd March 2019

DublinLotto Plus 1€1,000,009.00

30th March 2019

DonegalLotto Plus 1€1,000,000.00

10th April 2019

Online/App (www.lottery.ie)Lotto€6,442,954.00

8th May 2019

TipperaryLotto Plus 1€1,000,000.00

15th May 2019

DublinLotto Plus 1€1,000,003.00

18th May 2019

LouthLotto€6,197,317.00

8th June 2019

GalwayLotto€4,051,610.00

8th June 2019

OffalyLotto Plus 1€1,000,002.00

12th June 2019

TipperaryDaily Million€1,000,000.00

22nd June 2019

ClareLotto Plus 1€1,000,003.00

5th July 2019

LaoisEuroMillions (Ireland Only Raffle)€1,005,000.00

20th July 2019

CavanLotto Plus 1€1,000,000.00

21st August 2019

WicklowLotto€11,225,280.00

1st September 2019

LeitrimDaily Million€1,000,000.00

21st September 2019

CorkLotto€5,325,592.00

4th October 2019

DublinEuroMillions€2,521,015.00

23rd October 2019

WaterfordLotto€5,260,021.00

30th October 2019

LongfordDaily Million€1,000,000.00

3rd December 2019

DublinEuroMillions (Ireland Only Raffle)€1,000,005.00

6th December 2019

DublinEuroMillions (Ireland Only Raffle)€1,000,005.00

7th December 2019

KilkennyLotto€6,834,413.00

31st December 2019

LimerickMillionaire Raffle€1,000,000.00