Water disruptions for residents in Athy and Kildare Town today

Residents in Kildare Town and Athy are today facing disruptions to their water supply due to works in both areas.

According to Kildare County Council, essential Repairs will be carried out at Old Green Road, Kildare Town today Friday 31st January 2020 from 9am until 3pm. Supply to this area will be affected from 9am until 3pm.

Meanwhile, essential Repairs are being carried out on Fortbarrington Road, Athy from 10.30am until 1.30pm approx. today.

Supply to Forest Park, Pairc Bhride, Avondale Drive and the surrounding area will be affected.

Kildare County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.