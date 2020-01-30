'There's nothing to do except sweat it out'-Kildare teacher on lockdown in Chinese city due to deadly virus

A Co Kildare teacher living in the Chinese city at the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in recent days has said that he is wearing swimming goggles and a mask to try prevent himself from contracting the virus.

Ben Kavanagh is originally from Kilcullen and he is working as a teacher in Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei province.

The city is at the centre of the contagious infection, which has been linked to a seafood market, and it has a population of 11 million people with over 2,000 cases reported in the city.

Speaking to the Leader this week, Ben explained that he has lived in Wuhan for almost two years. “I teach psychology to high school students and I also still have family in Kildare, my family are also living in Athy at the moment,” he said.

Ben said people in Wuhan are taking precautionary measures such as wearing surgical masks as the virus forces the city into emergency lock-down mode. “All of the schools are closed including the high school where I work, they were closed for the Chinese New Year which has been extended in the country due to this virus. I’m in my flat just taking it easy. I went out for a big shop on Sunday to the shops to get supplies that I needed, the shops were well stocked with food and water and toiletries. People are pretty worried, it seems that the elderly people are most at risk, but at the moment it seems like there’s nothing to do except sweat it out,” said Ben.

"It is almost as if you are suspicious of everyone else. If you heard anyone cough you would be terrified. It has gotten to the stage where you are fearful of other people even though we are all probably healthy and it is only really affecting the elderly,” he said.

Ben was due to fly out of the area to Amsterdam next week but the flight has since been cancelled, with all flights cancelled out of and into Chinese cities. “In fairness the airlines have been really understanding, they’re reimbursing people who can’t leave the country,” he explained.

However, there are fears that the lockdown could continue into March. “I am hoping it is not another three month thing like SARS but I wouldn't be surprised. Being cautious is most important. I am as safe as I can be. There is no need to worry unless it’s time to worry, I used my surgical mask and my goggles whenever I went out and I’m home now so I’ll be staying put for the time being,” he said.

It is understood that no cases of coronavirus have been reported in Ireland, but staff in airports and in the health service have been told to be on heightened awareness of people with respiratory symptoms who have returned from Wuhan in China.

Arrangements have been made for a special incident response team from the ambulance services to transport suspected cases of infection to hospital, where patients will be placed in isolation.

GPs have been told to isolate patients who satisfy these criteria in side-rooms, pending transfer to hospital. Symptoms of the coronavirus include flu symptoms such as a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, as well as a general feeling of being unwell.