Overcrowding at Naas Hospital with 23 patients waiting for beds today

There are currently 23 patients waiting for beds at Naas General Hospital today according to the latest Trolley Watch figures released by the INMO.

It is understood there are 19 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare hospital.

502 admitted patients are waiting for beds nationwide morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 365 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 137 are on wards elsewhere in hospitals across the county.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 57, Cork University Hospital at 42, University Hospital Galway at 34, and South Tipperary General Hospital at 30.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.