Kildare Gardai seize vehicles after major checkpoint operation at weekend

It was a busy weekend for Kildare Gardai as they conducted a total of 23 MIT Checkpoints around the county which resulted in 2 motorists being arrested for drug driving and 2 for drink driving.

Numerous further checkpoints were carried out throughout the county by the Roads Policing Units resulting in 10 vehicles being seized for No insurance, Tax, and 50 FCPNs were issued for various offences.

"With the assistance of our new Active Mobility Device the most notable of these defections were in Castlemitchel, Rathcoffey and Maynooth where more than 30 motorists were detected for speeding- and 2 vehicles were seized,"said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai are urging motorists to please slow down and observe the speed limit, and to never drive under the influence of Drink or Drugs.