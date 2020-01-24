Kildare County Council announce traffic diversions due to M7 bypass upgrade

Kildare County Council has announced that due to the M7 Naas-Newbridge by-pass upgrade there will be road closures and diversion due to overnight traffic management works, from Monday, coming.

The following temporary overnight (10.00pm to 5.00am) R445 carriageway closures and diversions will start Monday, January 27.

This Monday, January 27, parts of both the Naas inbound and outbound carriageways of the R445 on approach to the new M7 south roundabout and the Bundle of Sticks roundabout will be closed for surfacing works.

SEE ALSO: Kildare born woman scientist to be featured on Irish stamp

The M7 Westbound on-slip will be closed - motorists are advised to follow diversions and use Junction 9 (Naas North)

On Tuesday, January 28, the Naas inbound carriageway of the R445 between the new M7 north and south roundabouts will be closed for surfacing works.

The M7 Westbound off-slip at Junction 10 will be closed – motorists are advised to use Junction 9 (Naas North) for Naas and follow diversions.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

On Wednesday, January 29, the Naas outbound carriageway of the R445 from the Bundle of Sticks roundabout to the new north roundabout will be closed for surfacing works.

The M7 Westbound on- slip will be closed – motorists are advised to follow diversions and use Junction 9 (Naas North)

For all closures, traffic will be diverted locally between the Ladytown Crossing, along the Newbridge Road and the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout to access Naas, Newbridge.

All slips will remain open unless noted above.

Each carriageway will be reopened before 5.00 am on the following morning.

The council said these temporary closures are necessary in order to facilitate essential works on the M7 upgrade project. It regretted any inconvenience caused.