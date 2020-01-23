Seán Ó Fearghaíl,Fianna Fáil - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare South
Sitting Kildare South TD Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Fianna Fáil, is automatically reelected to the four seater Kildare South constituency by virtue of being Ceann Comhairle.
