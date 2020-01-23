Anita Mhic Gib, Aontú - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare South

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

Health, housing and political accountability.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare South constituency in the next Dáil?

Social housing. Free up land banks and give people security and hope of having their own home. Vulture Funds CANNOT be allowed take the roofs over the heads of people . kildare’s waiting times for children waiting to see occupational therapists or speech therapists; dut through the administrative wall and tackle waiting lists. Farmers need to make a decent living. Carers need to be cared for ;they save our state a fortune and are grossly underappreciated by government. Athy , Monasterevin and Portarlington need investment in industry that is sustainable.

Why should people vote for you?

My word is my bond. I joined Aontu having been a political activist for the past 20 years. Tá ardmheas agam ar ár gceannaire Peadar Toibín. Like him, I won’t compromise my principles for political expediency or fleeting popularity.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

The homeless crisis,10,000 people without a home, is a mirror to much of the ills in our Ireland of 2020.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare South constituency?

I have never been much of a gambler!