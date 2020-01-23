Cathal Berry, Independent- Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare South

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

As a doctor, I will be challenged on the current trolley crisis, access to GPs, and how I propose to reduce waiting lists. Commuters are facing substantial challenges in completing what should be safe and straightforward journeys. Environmental policies, for eg. Kilsaran’s application to begin a major expansion of open pit mining in Ballyshannon is a concern for all of us. Local job sustainment.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare South constituency in the next Dáil?

Housing. Related to this, addressing the root causes of homelessness. Rents are sky high and there are unacceptable numbers on waiting lists. There are many serving members of the Defence Forces, veterans and military families living and working in the constituency. I am committed to investing in the future of the DF.

Why should people vote for you?

I have always put Ireland first and now, as a veteran and doctor, I will continue to dedicate myself to serving others. I have served as a soldier in some of the most dangerous regions in the world and proven myself to be competent and hardworking.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Improve the current housing situation and provide the constituents of Kildare South, including future generations, with a reliable and efficient transport network. On national issues of health, housing and defence, I have the strategic vision and experience to lay the foundations for Ireland to grow, modernise and lead on the world stage.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare South constituency?

An independent voice — voters want to make history!