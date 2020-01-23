Fiona McLoughlin Healy, Independent - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare South

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

From my work as a councillor, I know people remain frustrated and angry about access to essential services in the Kildare South constituency such as healthcare (both in hospitals and the community), policing, public transportation and social housing. We also face serious quality of life issues due to high rents, long commutes and childcare costs.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare South constituency in the next Dáil?

The current FF/FG TDs are essentially on the same side in this election because of their confidence and supply deal. We need a TD who can challenge the Government and actually deliver for the Kildare South constituency. For far too long it has been the poor relation of the commuter belt constituencies. We don’t need another term of backbenchers putting us on the backburner.

Why should people vote for you?

I have a proven track record in holding power to account, and in putting my constituents first. I also want to support any sensible initiatives across party lines. Consensus needs critical thinking and I have shown my ability to build broad alliances in the community.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

I would make it easier for more people to get involved in how our communities are run and our money is spent. Many of the governance issues I have discovered in the likes of the KWETB are because ordinary people are shut out.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare South constituency?

Only political junkies and those who like a flutter are interested in that one; I just hope we elect a strong and diverse team for the next Dáil.