Róisín Uí Bhroin, People Before Profit - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare South

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

Certainly, the housing crisis is one of the most pressing issues. We need more social housing and proper rent controls to be enacted on landlords.

The cost of childcare is coming up on many doorsteps. Families are being forced to pay some of the highest fees in Europe forcing many mothers to stay at home. Society then misses out on the brains and talents of these citizens. It is highly impractical to say the least.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare South constituency in the next Dáil?

You will hear many candidates say we need better public transport with more connections and increased services and that of course is true. But if we are honest, what we really need now is free public transport. And if elected, I will make this one of my main priorities.

Why should people vote for you?

A vote for me will help to combat the two greatest challenges we now face: the climate crisis and the housing crisis.

We need to make our communities more resilient and sustainable. We need bold, innovative ideas, radical action and decisive leadership. As such, I humbly present myself before the people of Kildare South.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

I would seek a transport revolution for our cities, towns and rural areas instigating a rapid transition towards free public transport.

Who will top the poll in Kildare South?

We are at a critical point in human history. More people are protesting and standing up for their rights.

With this in mind, I believe it is very difficult to predict who the electorate will choose. It really is anyone’s guess.