Suzanne Doyle, Fianna Fáil - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare South

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

The housing crisis, the number of people on trolleys in our hospitals, the plight of commuters in Kildare and Laois and that there is no proper planning for key public services such as education and health. Simply put, there is not enough essential services to serve our growing population.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare South constituency in the next Dáil?

Kildare’s proximity to Dublin inevitably creates development pressure. This demand needs to be calibrated in a way that gives balanced development, with jobs, houses and sufficient services to support this growth. We can’t merely be a dormitory to house a workforce that can’t afford to live in Dublin.

Why should people vote for you?

I’m direct and straight talking. I’m uncomfortable in the limelight and happiest driving projects and raising issues I’m passionate about. I don’t measure myself by social media presence but by productivity and real personal engagement. I take a practical and realistic approach and fundamentally understand that public service is about being fair to everyone.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

I would love to get to a situation in this country that people had faith in the political system that it will yield a positive outcome if they participate fully.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare South constituency?

Fiona O’Loughlin and Martin Heydon both have huge profiles in the constituency and will do extremely well, but it’s the number of seats a party wins not individual candidates votes that will matter.

We have had Fine Gael in office for nine years, but we have yet to have a Minister from Kildare in Government, we need to win more seats for Fianna Fáil in order to make that happen and I hope people will give me their No 1 to ensure it does.