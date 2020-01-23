Fiona O’Loughlin, Fianna Fáil - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare South

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

Housing, everybody should have a safe and secure home, social, rented or private. This is the first generation that cannot aspire to home ownership. Health, access to health services, investment in primary care with enough GPs for the population, more consultants and proper care packages available. Effective public transport that is affordable, accessible and that has sufficient capacity. I’m calling for fair fares and a new medium-hop zone covering travel from Athy, Monasterevin, Newbridge and Kildare to Dublin. Education is a big issue, people are literally crying out for school places and new schools in our constituency. Climate change, supporting businesses and positive mental health.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare South constituency in the next Dáil?

Building sustainable communities, communities that we can be proud of and contribute to. A second bridge for Newbridge, health reform, employment, tourism development. Having a vision for the best quality of life for all and working to create that. Employment, the people of south Kildare need investment, need support, need employment.

Why should people vote for you?

People should vote for me because of the way I have raised local issues at a national level and will continue to do so. I’m a hard worker, I champion local issues at a national level like health, education, housing, defence, domestic violence, transport.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Education – providing the new schools that are so desperately needed.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare South constituency?

Martin Heydon.