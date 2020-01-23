Martin Heydon, Fine Gael - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare South http://www.alsafaritours.com/

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

From dealing with constituents in my Newbridge and Athy offices and canvassing, I know that health services, the ability to rent and access housing, transport issues for commuters and climate action are important issues in Kildare.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare South constituency in the next Dáil?

Key local priorities for me in the next Dail would include improved public transport options, delivery of planned extensions at Naas Hospital, delivery of proposed new schools and extensions to deliver additional school places, rollout of fibre broadband to Kildare and more climate action.

Why should people vote for you?

I am passionate about the area I represent and its people.

I fundamentally believe in the importance of public service. With nine years experience as a Fine Gael TD and chairman of our Parliamentary Party, I have already delivered for Kildare and I know that I can achieve even more.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

That everyone who wanted a home would have one.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare South constituency?

With the election called at short notice, I don’t believe most people have decided who to vote for yet so the end result in Kildare and nationally is very much yet to be decided.