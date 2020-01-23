Patricia Ryan, Sinn Féin - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare South

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

The main issues I am currently getting are: housing — ie, the lack of builds; health — the lack of beds and the disgrace of people on trolleys; Old Age Pension change — people are worried about retirement age increase; HAP payment — the length of time it takes for it to complete, 12 weeks in some cases; home care — the small amount of time allocated to clients.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare South constituency in the next Dáil?

Investment in rural Ireland. More affordable and social housing. Zero tolerance on crime and putting more gardaí on the streets. Delivery of a universal health service.

Why should people vote for you?

As a Sinn Féin councillor, Iam dealing with those who established parties are forgetting.

I have a track record of delivering. I will be the voice for those who have none.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

My aim nationally will be to see a united Ireland with an all-Ireland economic growth.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare South constituency?

I honestly don't make assumptions about how people vote.

However I do want a SF vote.