Catherine Murphy, Social Democrats - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare North

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

Housing and homelessness healthcare, public transport, childcare, and the whole issue of work/life balance and the quality of life available to families.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare North constituency in the next Dáil?

Housing options for all with a key emphasis on affordable housing both to buy and rent for all.

Why should people vote for you?

I have spent my whole political life calling things out and standing up for ordinary people in Kildare and across the country. I am ambitious for Ireland and optimistic about our ability to do things better. There’s a better way of doing things and as we enter the new decade people deserve to have hope. People can vote on February 8 next and deliver a real change in how this country is run. I am asking you to trust me with your number 1 vote.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A fairer allocation of resources would make a huge difference across a wide range of areas in Kildare. Nationally, public transport must be radically improved, particularly in our cities and hinterland. This can have a very practical impact when it comes to mitigating climate change, reduced traffic will improve air quality and reduce commuting times. We must also believe that homelessness can be eradicated using a Housing First strategy alongside a large-scale building project using public lands where available.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare North constituency?

The voters of North Kildare will decide who they want to top the poll.