Réada Cronin, Sinn Féin - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare North

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare now that the election campaign is underway?

The main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Kildare North are housing, health, childcare, necessity of decent public transport and a fair green deal for the environment.

What should be the key local priorities for the Kildare North constituency in the next Dáil?

I think the people I’ve been speaking to are correct. I agree that these are the important issues for North Kildare and they should be addressed in the next Dáil.

Why should people vote for you?

I am asking the voters of Kildare North to vote for me as we need real change in Ireland.

I am a passionate community activist, committed to the principal of social justice and equality.

At every opportunity Fine Gael, backed up by Fianna Fáil, have sided with landlords, developers, insurance companies and vulture funds. What Sinn Féin promise in our policy documents is what every functioning state delivers to its citizens as the norm. It’s time to give workers and families a break. This is our opportunity to vote for real change.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

If I had the power to make one big thing happen immediately housing would be my priority.

We all know what it’s like to get into your own bed when you return from being away.

It is a national disgrace that more than 4,000 children are not afforded that right.

Who will top the poll in the Kildare North constituency?

We’ll have to wait and see. It’s time for real change this time.