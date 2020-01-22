Sims IVF and Rotunda IVF to hold second annual fertility fair in Naas this Sunday

Sims IVF and Rotunda IVF, Ireland's number one choice for fertility treatment, is delighted to announce the return of the Sims and Rotunda IVF Fertility Fair for 2020.

The Fertility Fair will take place in Killashee House, Naas, Co Kildare, this Sunday, January 26, from 9.45am – 1.30pm. Aimed at couples and individuals seeking assistance starting a family, admission to the event is free.

Information seminars will take place throughout the day and will be hosted by Sims IVF experts.

The timetable is as follows

9.30am: Registration

10am: Opening remarks

10.15am: Fertility 101. Speakers: a doctor, nurse and embryologist

11.15am: Former patient stories

12pm: Options for same sex couples and single women. Speakers: Dr John Kennedy and Ranae von Meding

12.40pm: Egg donation. Speaker: Emily Frisby

1.30pm: Wellness panel - nutrition and fitness. Speaker: Anita Foote - nutritionist, NISIG & Gym Plus

2pm: Closing

Former patients will provide insights into their fertility journey with Sims IVF and attendees on the day will be able to avail of discreet mini consultations with fertility specialists.

There will be a range of exhibition stands with experts from Access Fertility, Evie, GymPlus, Medipharm and NISIG, to provide information about health, nutrition, finance and fitness during fertility treatment. Becky Loftus will also be there to answer any queries regarding surrogacy.

To register for the free event please visit: www.sims.ie/blog-resources/fertility-events/fertility-fair