March deadline for next step in Kildare Celbridge second Liffey bridge project

A contract to progress delivery of a second Liffey bridge for Celbridge is expected to be made by March 31, coming.

A €400,000 grant was awarded to Kildare County Council last year for more work in the delivery of both a second bridge and Southern Relief Road in Celbridge.

Last September, the Council completed the Pre-Appraisal Stage of the project and in November the Council sought tenders from consultants to bring the project through the next four phases which are concept and feasibility, options selection, design and environmental evaluation and statutory processes.

The Council are currently assessing the tenders received and subject to a satisfactory completion of this assessment, and final approval from the Department and Housing Planning and Local Government, they anticipate that the contract to move forward the project will be awarded by March 31.