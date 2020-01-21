BMW car robbed from outside house near Kill

A BMW car was stolen from outside a house near Kill.

It happened at Bishopscourt Upper between 11.30pm on January 15 and 5.30pm on January 16.

The householder woke up to find that two sets of vehicle keys were missing and the BMW 520 estate (registration 161 KE 5516).

Entry was gained through a utility room window.

According to the gardai a handbag and a phone were also stolen.