Deaths in Co Kildare - January 21, 2020
R.I.P.
Rest In Peace
Michael Moloney, Irishtown Park, Donard / Sallins
January 19. Died peacefully at Naas General Hospital on Sunday January 19. Deeply mourned by his wife Winifred (Winnie), extended family, friends and neighbours.
Removal today Tuesday January 21, to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donard, for prayers at 6pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, January 22, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
