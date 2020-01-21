Deaths in Co Kildare - January 21, 2020

R.I.P.

Michael Moloney, Irishtown Park, Donard / Sallins

January 19. Died peacefully at Naas General Hospital on Sunday January 19. Deeply mourned by his wife Winifred (Winnie), extended family, friends and neighbours.

Removal today Tuesday January 21, to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donard, for prayers at 6pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, January 22, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

 

 

 

 