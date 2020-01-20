Road in Clane closed from today to facilitate emergency works

Kildare County Council has confirmed that the road at Moat Commons Lane, Clane, Co Kildare, is closed to all through traffic from today Monday 20th of January for two weeks to facilitate emergency repairs to sections of this road.

Local access for residents will be facilitated, mainly from the Sallins Road direction.

"Traffic management will be in place between 9.15am – 5pm each day. Due to the nature of the works Traffic Management may be in place out of hours," said the council.

Local access only and delays can be expected.