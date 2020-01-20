Clothes and cash worth €3,600 robbed in Naas

Clothing and cash to the value of €3,500 have been robbed from a house in Naas.

The break-in took place at a house in Swordlestown, near Punchestown Racecourse on January 6.

Gardai believe the incident took place between 4.40pm and 6pm.

The house was ransacked and the property stolen included ladies footwear and a black coloured Burberry coat.

It’s thought that access was gained through a back window.