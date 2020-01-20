TRAFFIC: Heavy traffic on approach to Sallins due to icy conditions this morning

Traffic is quite heavy in some parts of Co Kildare this morning with sharp frost reported in many areas this morning.

There's very heavy traffic heading into Sallins on the Naas Rd (R407) coming from the Clane side this morning, with icy conditions and sharp frost causing some delays.

According to AA Roadwatch, there’s a collision on the local Barberstown Rd that links Sallins to the Straffan Rd between Bodenstown and Killeen Golf Club.

Traffic is very slow on the route.

Motorists are advised to approach with caution.