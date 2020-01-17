Kildare sex assault allegations for Central Criminal Court trial

Two Kildare men have appeared at Naas District Court on alleged charges of drugging and sexually assaulting a young person.

It is also alleged the assaults were filmed.

The men, a 29 year old from the Athy area and a 20 year old from the Naas area, have been sent forward to the Central Criminal Court to be tried by a jury.

Reporting restrictions have been put on the case to protect the injured party.

At the District Court hearing on July 16, Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that a Book of Evidence has been served on both men.

Looking at the evidence, the judge said: “These are very serious allegations.”

It is alleged that the victim was drugged and sexually assaulted during an incident on May 7, 2018.

It is also alleged that the assaults were filmed and publicised on May 23, 2018.

Nine charges ( 1 to 9 in the Book of Evidence) are being preferred against the 29 year old, including charges under the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act, the Criminal Law Sexual Offences Act, the Child Trafficking and Pornography legislation and Section 12 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person legislation.

Nine charges (10-18 in the Book of Evidence) have also been preferred against the 20 year old.

The men have been sent forward by trial by a jury on indictment in the current sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

There was no objection to bail for both men.

Each have been given free legal aid, including one solicitor, one senior counsel and one junior counsel.

A section 56 order, which provides the defendants with copies of the written and other evidence against them, was granted to their legal representatives.