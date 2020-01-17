Kildare Gardai issue warning on unsolicited calls to landlines and phones

Gardai have issued a warning to Kildare homeowners about unsolicited calls from potential scammers.

It is understood that Gardai in Naas are aware of a number of people who have been rang on their landlines by people allegedly representing organisations and looking for their personal bank details.

"In these cases the callers were attempting to commit fraud and did not represent any organisation. We wish to remind people to be aware of unsolicited phone calls of this nature and always take appropriate steps to verify,"said a garda spokesperson.

Some key advice includes:

-Be wary of unsolicited phone calls or voicemails

-Never divulge personal information until you have validated the caller is genuine.

-Take the caller's name and number and advise them you will call them back when you have validated their identity. If the caller is genuine they will understand you need to validate them.

-Look up the organisation's phone number by using the phone book or their website.

-Do not validate the caller's identity using the number they have given you as this could be a fake number.

-Don't respond to a text/SMS messages seeking financial, personal or security information (e.g. home address, bank details)

-Fraudsters may already have basic information about you in their possession (e.g. name, address, account details) do not assume a caller is genuine because they have these details or because they claim to represent an organisation you dealt with.

-Remember that it takes two to terminate a phone call, you can use a different phone line to independently check the caller's identity.

-Your bank or Gardai will never ask you for the following: your credit card or debit card PIN number or full banking password, request you withdraw money to hand over to them or transfer money to another account, come to your home to collect cash, payment card or cheque book.

For further advice visit www.fraudsmart.ie